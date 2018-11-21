UPDATE 1-Generali pledges higher dividends, seeks acquisitions

(Adds details, context)

MILAN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest insurer Generali has promised to pay bigger dividends in its new plan as it looks to high potential markets such as Asia and Latin America and asset management to boost growth.

Generali said it planned a dividend payout between 55 and 65 percent in the 2019-2021 period, adding that it sees earnings per share growing by 6 and 8 percent on average each year.

The plan “will accelerate the group’s growth and deliver superior returns to our shareholders” CEO Philippe Donnet said in a statement.

Europe’s third-largest insurer has increased the dividend over the past five years, from 0.2 euros per share in 2012 to 0.85 euros in 2017.

Generali, which said it would strengthen its leadership position in Europe in terms of premiums, said it aimed to develop its global asset management platform and accelerate growth through “disciplined” acquisitions.

Donnet, who over as CEO in 2016, has been gradually selling off assets over the past two years to focusing on capital-light products such as unit-linked, protection and health.

Generali holds around 60 billion euros ($68.36 billion) in Italian state bonds, which have weighed on the group’s shares in recent months as investors piled out of Italian debt on concerns over the new populist government’s spending plans.

Generali pledged to cut its debt by up to 2 billion euros by 2021 and said it sees cumulative capital generation of more than 10.5 billion euros over the period of the plan. ($1 = 0.8777 euros)