UPDATE 1-Italy's Generali studying 2 bln euro acquisition in Russia-paper

MILAN, March 17 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest insurer Generali is studying an acquisition in Russia worth nearly 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion), Il Sole 24 Ore daily reported on Wednesday.

The paper said Generali was looking at a company active mainly in the non-life insurance business and listed as potential targets VTB Insurance, Rosgosstrakh and RESO-Garantia, which it said was the most likely candidate.

Generali declined to comment on the story.

CEO Philippe Donnet said earlier this month the company had more than 2 billion euros for M&A and would look at opportunities with discipline.

The paper said the project was still at a very early stage and was being informally examined by the insurer’s investment committee. However, the plan has also stirred some concerns internally due to Russia’s geopolitical situation. ($1 = 0.8401 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za and Maria Pia Quaglia; editing by Agnieszka Flak)