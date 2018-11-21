Generali raises dividend payout in new plan, seeks "disciplined" acquisitions

MILAN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest insurer Generali plans to improve its dividend policy in its new plan to 2021 as it looks to boost its business in Europe and focus on high potential insurance markets.

Generali said it planned a dividend payout between 55 and 65 percent in the 2019-2021 period, adding it saw an average annual growth of its earnings per share between 6 and 8 percent.

The insurer said it aimed to develop its global asset management platform and accelerate growth through “disciplined” acquisitions.