UPDATE 1-Generali to step up asset management after confirming plan targets

MILAN, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Italy’s top insurer Generali said on Wednesday it aimed to become a top player in the asset management sector as it confirmed the targets in its plan to 2021 despite the pandemic.

In a statement ahead of its investor day, it said its asset management business allowed it to diversify its revenue base, which it said remained resilient in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The long-term ambition is to position Generali among the top five multi-boutiques in the world by profits”, it said.

Europe’s third-biggest insurer confirmed dividends totalling 4.5-5.0 billion euros ($5.4-$5.9 billion) in the period 2019-2021 and a dividend payout of 55%-65%, subject to the regulatory outlook.

Under the plan, unveiled in 2018, Generali also targets a 6-8% average annual growth in earnings per share and an average return on equity of more than 11.5%.

It said it saw an additional 100 million euros in recurrent savings by 2021, adding it had met its debt reduction target one year ahead of time.

The virus pandemic has led to lockdowns in many economies and a rising number of insurance claims as travel and events are cancelled and businesses disrupted.

Generali is less exposed than rivals to some of the business lines worst hit by the virus but it still expects lower profits this year due to fallout from the health crisis. ($1 = 0.8415 euros) (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Louise Heavens)