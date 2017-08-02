FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Generali H1 operating profit rises 4 pct to beat expectations
August 2, 2017 / 5:41 AM / in 2 days

Generali H1 operating profit rises 4 pct to beat expectations

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Italy's top insurer Assicurazioni Generali said on Wednesday its operating profit in the first half rose 4.1 percent to beat expectations, boosted by its non-life business.

Europe's No.3 insurer said first-half operating earnings came in at 2.59 billion euros ($3.1 billion), above an analyst forecast provided by the company of 2.51 billion euros.

Its operating profit in the life segment fell 2.8 percent in the period, while that of the non-life business rose 0.7 percent.

Generali, which confirmed its strategic plan targets, said its economic solvency ratio - a measure of financial strength - stood at 207 percent from 194 percent in 2016. ($1 = 0.8454 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za)

