CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Generali sees lower profits in 2020 but still looks for M&A bargains

(Fixes currency conversion in paragraph 2)

By Gianluca Semeraro

MILAN, July 30 (Reuters) - Italy’s top insurer Generali said on Thursday it expected its 2020 profits to be lower than 2019 after the COVID-19 pandemic hit first-half results, but it kept looking at M&A opportunities which could arise with the crisis.

The company has between 2 and 3 billion euros ($3.53 billion) available for possible M&A deals, Chief Executive Philippe Donnet told a press briefing. “Our priority for M&A in the insurance sector is Europe, while we look at the United States and Asia in asset management”, he said.

Last month Generali agreed to buy 24.4% of smaller rival Cattolica and, according to sources, it had approached U.S. asset management firm Brightsphere Investment Group about a possible acquisition.

Donnet said the company expected net profit to be lower this year than in 2019 after falling 56.7% to 774 million euros in the first half, reflecting the impact of some non-recurring items, including net impairments of 226 million euros related to COVID-inspired market volatility, and a loss of 183 million from an arbitration settlement.

The net operating result, closely watched by the market, stood at 2.71 billion euros and is expected to fall short of last year, even if it proved to be resilient, Donnet said.

The company will update its strategy and financial targets under the plan through 2021 on Nov. 18.

Generali’s solvency ratio, a key measure of its financial strength, rose to 197% as of July 24, Chief Financial Officer Cristiano Borean said, after it fell to 194% at end of June.

Donnet said the company was committed to pay the second tranche of its 2019 dividend, delayed in the face of calls by industry regulator EIOPA, later this year. He said the board would make its assessments in November but did not see any reason not to pay the dividend.