May 4, 2018 / 5:38 AM / in 38 minutes

Generali gets non-life lift in Q1 to top forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 4 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali said on Friday its profit in the first three months rose 8.6 percent to top forecasts, driven by a strong performance in non-life business.

The company said net profits in the period came in at 581 million euros ($696 million), above an analyst consensus provided by the company of 575 million euros.

“The results of the first quarter allow us to look at the rest of the year with optimism as we successfully complete our strategic plan,” said Chief Financial Officer Luigi Lubelli. ($1 = 0.8344 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za)

