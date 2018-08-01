Generali H1 net profit boosted by disposals beats expectations

MILAN, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Italy’s top insurer Assicurazioni Generali said on Wednesday its net profit in the first half rose 8.8 percent to beat expectations, boosted by disposals.

Europe’s third largest insurer said it expected to raise more than 1.5 billion euros ($1.75 billion) from asset disposals carried out, above a target of 1.0 billion euros.

Net profits in the period came in at 1.329 billion euros, above an analyst forecast provided by the company of 1.286 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8562 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Giulia Segreti)