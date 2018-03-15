FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 15, 2018 / 6:37 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

Generali raises dividend after posting record high operating profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 15 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest insurer Generali raised its dividend on Thursday after posting record high operating profits in 2017 boosted by life and asset management businesses and cost cuts.

The insurer, which confirmed its targets for this year, said it would pay a dividend of 0.85 euros per share on its 2017 results, up from 0.80 euros a share the previous year.

Its operating profit rose 2.3 percent to 4.89 billion euros ($6 billion), in line with an analyst consensus provided by the company of 4.86 billion euros. ($1 = 0.8083 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Giulia Segreti)

