March 13, 2020

Italy's Generali confirms targets despite coronavirus emergency

MILAN, March 13 (Reuters) - Italy’s top insurer Assicurazioni Generali on Friday confirmed all targets set in its strategic plan through 2021 despite the uncertainty caused by a coronavirus crisis, after posting a record operating profit in 2019.

Operating result, the figure most closely watched by the market, stood at 5.2 billion euros last year, up 6.9% from 2018 and broadly in line with an analyst consensus provided by the company.

Generali’s Solvency ratio, a key measure of financial strength, rose to 224% last year from 217% at the end of 2018, topping an average analyst forecast of 210%. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Valentina Za)

