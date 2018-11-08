REFILE-Generali 9-mth net profits rise 27 pct to beat expectations

Corrections News
MILAN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Italy’s top insurer Assicurazioni Generali said on Thursday its net profit in the first nine months rose 26.8 percent to beat expectations, boosted by non-operative performance and disposals.

Net profits in the period stood at 1.855 billion euros ($2 billion), above an analyst forecast provided by the company of 1.829 billion euros.

Economic Solvency ratio came at 221 pct, in line with end-June levels and below 230 pct last year.

$1 = 0.8747 euros Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Stephen Jewkes

