REFILE-Generali 9-mth net profits rise 27 pct to beat expectations

MILAN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Italy’s top insurer Assicurazioni Generali said on Thursday its net profit in the first nine months rose 26.8 percent to beat expectations, boosted by non-operative performance and disposals.

Net profits in the period stood at 1.855 billion euros ($2 billion), above an analyst forecast provided by the company of 1.829 billion euros.

Economic Solvency ratio came at 221 pct, in line with end-June levels and below 230 pct last year.