Financials
May 21, 2020 / 6:43 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

RPT-Generali Q1 net profit down 85% after write-offs related to Covid-19 crisis

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 21 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali said on Thursday first quarter net profit fell 85% with respect to a year earlier after 655 million euros of impairments due to the impact of Covid-19 on financial markets.

Net profit was down to 113 million euros ($124 million), below a 379 million euro analyst consensus provided by the company.

Operating profit, the number most closely watched by the market, rose by 7.6% to 1.45 billion euros, pushed up by the property & casualty and asset management businesses, the company said in a statement.

Analysts forecast an operating profit of 1.3 billion.

Generali said it saw a “resilient” 2020 operating profit, though likely lower than in 2019, and a negative impact of the COVID-19 crisis on its full-year net profit.

$1 = 0.9126 euros Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, editing by Giulia Segreti

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below