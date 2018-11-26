Financials
November 26, 2018 / 11:46 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Generali would remain solid even with BTP-Bund spread at 2011 levels

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Italy’s top insurer Generali is comfortable with its capital situation and would remain solid even if the BTP-Bund spread were to reach levels seen in 2011, the group’s Italy manager said on Monday.

“Fortunetly, at this moment we are very solid,” country manager Marco Sesana said.

The spread between Italy’s 10-year BTP and its German Bund equivalent stood at below 290 points on Monday.

In 2011, during the euro zone crisis, the spread reached 575 points. (Reporting by Silvia Ognibene, writing by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

