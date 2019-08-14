Judge dumps sugar complaint against General Mills' 'healthy' cereals

A federal judge in California has tossed a proposed class action accusing General Mills of deceptively labeling sugar-laden cereals as healthy when their added sugar increases the risk of heart disease, diabetes and other chronic diseases.

In a decision on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White in Oakland said General Mills is not liable for false advertising claims because it disclosed the sugar content on its cereal on packages and it was up to consumers to decide if the sugar was healthy or not.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2TBVJEy