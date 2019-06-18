General Mills beats lawsuit alleging traces of glyphosate in Cheerios

A federal judge in Miami has dismissed a proposed class action accusing General Mills of selling Cheerios cereal with trace amounts of the weedkiller glyphosate, ruling that the named plaintiff failed to show how she was harmed.

Plaintiff Mounira Doss of Broward County, Florida alleged that trace amounts of glyphosate have been found in some Cheerios, but she failed to allege that the Cheerios she actually bought had the chemical, U.S. District Judge Robert Scola ruled on Friday. Even if her cereal had glyphosate in it, Doss does not allege that she ate it and thus did not establish that her health was harmed, Scola said.

