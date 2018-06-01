4th Circuit affirms attorney sanctions in payday loan lawsuit

By Dena Aubin A federal appeals court has declined to overturn sanctions imposed against three attorneys in Kansas City, Missouri and New York City representing consumers in a payday loan lawsuit, saying they misled a lower court and unnecessarily extended the legal proceedings. In a decision on Thursday, a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed $150,000 in sanctions against Stephen Six and Austin Moore, both of the Stueve Siegel Hanson law firm, and Darren Kaplan, principal shareholder of the Darren Kaplan Law Firm, and the two law firms. To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xBMDAc