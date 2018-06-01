FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2018

4th Circuit affirms attorney sanctions in payday loan lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    By Dena Aubin

    A federal appeals court has declined to overturn sanctions
imposed against three attorneys in Kansas City, Missouri and New
York City representing consumers in a payday loan lawsuit,
saying they misled a lower court and unnecessarily extended the
legal proceedings.
    In a decision on Thursday, a three-judge panel of the 4th
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed $150,000 in sanctions
against Stephen Six and Austin Moore, both of the Stueve Siegel
Hanson law firm, and Darren Kaplan, principal shareholder of the
Darren Kaplan Law Firm, and the two law firms. 
    To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights,
click here: bit.ly/2xBMDAc
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
