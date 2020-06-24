Generic colonoscopy prep-maker wins round in patent case

Generic drugmaker Lupin Inc’s instructions for using its proposed colonoscopy-prep solution do not induce patients or physicians to infringe Ferring Pharmaceuticals’ patent on administering name-brand Clenpiq, U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews has ruled in Delaware.

The decision on Monday narrows a lawsuit that Ferring filed last year after Baltimore-based Lupin and its Mumbai-based parent company sought U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for a generic version of Clenpiq, a pre-mixed, “low-volume” cleanse intended to be easier for patients to use.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3hYREG0 (Reporting by Leigh Jones)