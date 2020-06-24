Westlaw News
June 24, 2020 / 12:00 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Generic colonoscopy prep-maker wins round in patent case

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Generic drugmaker Lupin Inc’s instructions for using its proposed colonoscopy-prep solution do not induce patients or physicians to infringe Ferring Pharmaceuticals’ patent on administering name-brand Clenpiq, U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews has ruled in Delaware.

The decision on Monday narrows a lawsuit that Ferring filed last year after Baltimore-based Lupin and its Mumbai-based parent company sought U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for a generic version of Clenpiq, a pre-mixed, “low-volume” cleanse intended to be easier for patients to use.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3hYREG0 (Reporting by Leigh Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below