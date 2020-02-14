Generic drugmakers seek Supreme Court stay of discovery in price-fixing MDL

A federal judge violated “the most fundamental norms of civil discovery” by ordering dozens of generic pharmaceutical companies to turn over documents to plaintiffs’ counsel in a multidistrict price-fixing case without first determining if the material is relevant, attorneys for the companies told the U.S. Supreme Court in papers filed Thursday.

Counsel of record Steffen Johnson of Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, writing for Actavis Holdco US, Mylan N.V., Sandoz Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals USA and about 20 of the other defendants in the multidistrict litigation, asked the high court to stay a March 9 deadline to produce “millions of documents containing any of a broad list of keywords” supplied by the plaintiffs, subject only to a review for attorney-client privilege and the right to claw back irrelevant documents for 120 days after production.

