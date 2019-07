(Corrects to add dropped word in the headline)

July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. freight railroads operator Genesee & Wyoming Inc on Monday agreed to be acquired by Toronto-based Brookfield Asset Management Inc and Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC in a deal valued at about $8.4 billion, including debt.

