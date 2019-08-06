Genesis Energy expects negative impact to Q3 earnings after Hurricane Barry - CEO

HOUSTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Genesis Energy LP expects a negative impact to its third-quarter earnings following a longer-than-expected delay in restarting U.S. Gulf of Mexico production after Hurricane Barry swept through the region, CEO Grant Sims told investors on Tuesday.

The Gulf fully restored oil and gas production about nine days after the storm passed, instead of an expected four days, which lowered volumes on Genesis’ pipeline systems.

A third-party internet connectivity provider experienced issues restarting service in the region, Sims said. (Reporting by Collin Eaton in Houston; Editing by Bernadette Baum)