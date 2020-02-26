Geneva car show to take place as planned despite virus fears

FRANKFURT, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Geneva International Motor Show will go on as planned, its organizers said on Wednesday after evaluating developments of the coronavirus.
The automotive trade fair is slated to begin next week but had already seen some high profile executives cancel their attendance.
“In view of the current situation, there is nothing to prevent the opening” of the trade fair as planned, the organizers said.
