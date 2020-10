Oct 27 (Reuters) - London-based Genius Sports Group Ltd said on Tuesday it would go public through a merger with New York-listed special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) dMY Technology Group Inc II, valuing it at about $1.5 billion including debt.

Genius Sports acquires data from sports events and supplies it to sports betting operators. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)