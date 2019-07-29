Mergers & Acquisitions - Americas
July 29, 2019 / 11:10 AM / Updated an hour ago

Exact Sciences to buy Genomic Health for $2.8 billion

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Cancer diagnostics company Exact Sciences Corp said on Monday it will buy healthcare company Genomic Health Inc for about $2.8 billion to bolster its cancer testing business.

Under terms of the deal, Genomic Health stockholders will receive $27.50 in cash and $44.50 in shares of Exact Sciences stock, for a total value of $72 per share.

Wisconsin-based Exact Sciences focuses on early detection of cancer, developing DNA-based tests to help diagnose colorectal cancer. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below