UPDATE 1-Genting Malaysia invests over $800 mln in theme park, plans Q2 launch

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Genting Malaysia Bhd has invested more than $800 million in a new theme park targeted for opening in the second quarter of this year, the casino operator said on Tuesday.

The hospitality and leisure group said it was “putting the finishing touches” to the outdoor theme park, Genting SkyWorlds, which will incorporate 20th Century Studios brands and intellectual properties among its rides and attractions.

The park is located some 6,000 feet above sea level at Genting Highlands.

Genting Malaysia’s head of business operations and strategies, Lee Thiam Kit, said the group was committed to launching the park while the economy was less certain during the coronavirus pandemic. “We are going to see that it opens,” he said in a virtual briefing.

Malaysia has been easing movement restrictions over the past weeks after a wave of COVID-19 infections towards the end of last year prompted a strict lockdown in January.

