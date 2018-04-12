FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2018 / 11:14 AM / Updated 3 minutes ago

CORRECTED-Genuine Parts to spin off business to merge with Essendant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects second paragraph to show $347 million payment is to GPC and not GPC shareholders)

April 12 (Reuters) - Genuine Parts Co said it would spin off its wholesale distribution business S.P. Richards into a separate company and merge it with office furniture distributor Essendant in a deal structured as a Reverse Morris Trust.

The deal implied a valuation of about $680 million for S.P. Richards. Genuine Parts will get $347 million in cash and its shareholders will receive 51 percent of the newly-formed combined company.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham

