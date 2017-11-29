FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oceanwide, Genworth extend deal deadline to April
Sections
Featured
Speed hurts quality at Tesla, some workers say
Autos
Speed hurts quality at Tesla, some workers say
Big Brother looms as Supreme Court tackles cellphone dispute
Supreme Court
Big Brother looms as Supreme Court tackles cellphone dispute
Scientists take major step toward creating artificial life
Science
Scientists take major step toward creating artificial life
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 29, 2017 / 9:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

Oceanwide, Genworth extend deal deadline to April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - China’s Oceanwide Holdings Co Ltd and U.S. insurer Genworth Financial Inc have agreed to extend a deadline for their merger agreement to April 1, 2018.

The previous deadline had been Thursday.

Genworth Chief Executive Tom McInerney said in a statement the companies were making “good progress” in hammering out a remedy that would make the proposed merger allowable under rules that prevent the sale of U.S. companies to foreign entities if it would hurt national security.

“We expect to refile our joint voluntary notice with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United Stated (CFIUS) in the near term,” said McInerney.

Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.