Australia's Genworth cuts FY17 net earned premium guidance

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia said on Friday its 2017 net earned premium is now expected to fall by about 17 to 19 percent due to a change in its premium earning pattern following the completion of an annual review.

The company said in a statement it had modified its premium earning pattern to lengthen the average duration over which it recognizes its revenue by about 12 months.

The insurer said the modified premium earning pattern reflects an expectation of risks principally from factors including losses from mining related regions, and also improves its underwriting quality in response to regulatory actions. (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)