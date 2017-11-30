FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Proxy solicitor Georgeson to pay $4.5 mln to resolve U.S. probe
Sections
Featured
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
NORTH KOREA REVEALED
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
Sexual misconduct allegations may roil 2018 elections
Politics
Sexual misconduct allegations may roil 2018 elections
Trump bump aside, U.S. stocks lag in 2017
Breakingviews
Trump bump aside, U.S. stocks lag in 2017
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 30, 2017 / 6:25 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Proxy solicitor Georgeson to pay $4.5 mln to resolve U.S. probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Proxy solicitation firm Georgeson LLC has agreed to pay $4.5 million to resolve U.S. claims that employees engaged in a scheme to pay bribes to obtain confidential information about how a proxy advisory firm’s clients voted on shareholder matters.

Georgeson, a unit of Computershare Ltd, entered into a deferred prosecution agreement to resolve the long-running investigation, according to documents filed on Thursday in Boston federal court. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.