TBILISI, March 25 (Reuters) - Georgia’s central bank said it had sold $40 million at auction on Wednesday to support the lari currency.

The coronavirus crisis has caused a fall in the lari, which traded at an historic low on Tuesday of 3.45 to the U.S. dollar, compared with 2.87 at the beginning of this year.

The central bank had already sold $60 million in two auctions in March to support its ailing currency. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; editing by Andrew Heavens)