Georgia c.bank eases requirements to help banks weather coronavirus crisis

TBILISI, April 1 (Reuters) - The central bank of Georgia said on Wednesday it was reducing its capital and liquidity requirements for banks to help them cope with the financial stress brought about by the global coronavirus pandemic.

The South Caucasus country of 3.7 million had reported 115 coronavirus infections as of Wednesday but no deaths.

The central bank said it was abolishing its capital-conservation buffer requirement set at 2.5% of a lender’s risk-weighted assets, and cancelling part of the buffer it requires banks to hold against their hedged credit risk.

“This will free up as much as 1.6 billion lari ($485 million) in the banking sector that can be used to compensate potential losses or lending to the economy,” the National bank said in a statement.

The central bank said that it was ready to support the economy and banking sector although there were no problems with the sector’s liquidity at this stage.

“The National bank has a sufficient amount of foreign exchange reserves, which are expected to increase in the near future due to the influx of foreign currency from international financial institutions,” the bank said.

The central bank sold $100 million at auctions in March to support the lari currency.

The coronavirus crisis has led to a fall in the value of the lari, which hit a record low last week of 3.48 per U.S. dollar, compared with 2.87 at the beginning of the year. ($1=3.3 lari) (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Hugh Lawson)