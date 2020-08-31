Georgian economy contracts at annual 5.8% rate in January-July

TBILISI, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Georgia’s economy contracted a 5.8% annual rate in the first seven months of 2020 from the same period a year ago, when it grew 5.1%, as measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus took their toll, preliminary data showed on Monday.

In July alone, gross domestic product shrank by 5.5% year-on-year after contracting 7.7% in June. In July a year ago, GDP grew by 6.1%. July’s decline was registered almost in all sectors. Mining metals and processing industry recorded growth.

Georgia’s economy expanded 5.2% in 2019, up from 4.8% in 2018. This year, the government had expected it to expand 4.5%, before the coronavirus started to spread. The economy is now expected to contract by 4% this year.

International financial institutions, which have also revised growth forecasts downwards, have pledged support to the country, and some have disbursed funds to help it cope with the impact of the pandemic.

Georgia has reported 1,487 cases of the virus and 19 deaths. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; editing by Steve Orlofsky)