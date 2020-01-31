Georgian economy grows 5.2% in 2019

TBILISI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Georgia’s economy expanded 5.2% in 2019, up from 4.8% growth in 2018 and meeting the government’s projection of at least 5% for the last year, preliminary data showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product grew by 3.8% in December, down from 5.6% in the same month a year ago and from November’s 6.4% year-on-year reading.

Among sectors showing the fastest growth were food processing, transport, trade, repair of cars and motorbikes, hotels and restaurants business, while there was a decline in construction.

The government expects growth this year of 4.5%. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Hugh Lawson)