Georgian economy grows at annual 3.7% rate in Jan-Feb

TBILISI, March 31 (Reuters) - Georgia’s economy expanded 3.7% year-on-year in January-February, down from 4.1% in the same period of 2019, preliminary data showed on Tuesday.

In February alone, gross domestic product grew by 2.2% after expanding 5.1% in January. In February a year ago, GDP grew by 4.6%.

The fastest growth in February was registered in real estate, trade, repair of cars and motorbikes, communications and food delivery services. The processing industry, construction, and transport declined.

Georgia’s economy expanded 5.2% in 2019, up from 4.8% in 2018. This year, the government expected it to expand 4.5%, before coronavirus started to spread in the South Caucasus country of 3.7 million. Georgia had reported 110 cases of the virus as of Tuesday, with no deaths. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alex Richardson)