Georgian economy grows at annual 5.1% rate in January

TBILISI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Georgia’s economy expanded 5.1% year-on-year in January, up from 3.5% a year ago 2019 and 3.8% in December, preliminary data showed on Friday.
The economy expanded 5.2% in 2019, up from 4.8% in 2018. This year, the government expects it to expand 4.5%.
The fastest growth was registered in construction, real estate, trade, transport, repair of cars and motorbikes, communications, electricity and natural gas supply and processing industry. Metallurgy declined.
