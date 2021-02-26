Georgian economy shrinks 11.5% y/y in January

MOSCOW, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Georgia’s economy shrank 11.5% year-on-year in January, compared with 5.1% growth in the same period a year ago, preliminary data showed on Friday.

In 2020, gross domestic product (GDP) declined 6.1%, according to preliminary data from the National Statistics Office of Georgia, amid tough restrictive measures linked to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most major industries saw economic contraction in January, but the information and communications sector, as well as financial and insurance activities, did register growth.

In 2019, Georgia’s economy grew by 5%. (Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; editing by Andrey Ostroukh)