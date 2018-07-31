FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
July 31, 2018 / 9:30 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Georgia's economy grows 5.7 pct yr/yr in H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TBILISI, July 31 (Reuters) - Georgia’s economy grew 5.7 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2018, preliminary data showed on Tuesday, up from 4.5 percent in the same period last year.

Growth in June alone was 4 percent year-on-year, down from 7.5 percent in May and from 4.6 percent a year earlier.

The former Soviet republic, which hosts pipelines carrying Caspian oil and gas to Europe, is recovering from a decline in exports and a plunge in the currencies of its main trading partners, which have depressed economic growth in recent years.

In 2017 it grew 5 percent as exports recovered and remittances from abroad rose. The fastest growing sectors were the processing industry, services and real estate.

The government expects growth of 4.5 percent in 2018. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; editing by Jon Boyle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.