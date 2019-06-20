IMF allocates $41.4 mln loan to Georgia

TBILISI, June 20 (Reuters) - The IMF has approved a $41.4 million loan to Georgia after the country demonstrated a robust economic performance with resilient growth and reduced external vulnerabilities, the IMF said on Thursday.

The loan is the fifth made to Georgia under a three-year, International Monetary Fund programme totalling $291.5 million, and brings total disbursements to $207.2 million.

Georgia’s economy expanded 4.7% in 2018, down from 5% in 2017. The government expects growth this year of at least 5%, driven by tourism, infrastructure, energy, finance and manufacturing. The IMF’s forecast for 2019 is growth of 4.6%. Georgia serves as a transit route for Caspian Sea oil and gas and has a growing tourism sector.

“Although the outlook is favourable, the authorities need to be prepared to address any negative spillovers from external developments and persevere with structural reforms to promote higher and more inclusive growth,” the IMF said in a statement.

The Fund said that the former Soviet republic’s fiscal deficit was projected to remain relatively stable in 2019 and also over the medium term reflecting the authorities’ commitment to fiscal sustainability.

The IMF said Georgia’s inflation-targeting framework, combined with the floating exchange rate regime and interventions, continues to serve the country well, while the current monetary policy stance remained appropriate.

Georgia’s central bank kept its key refinancing rate at 6.5% on June 12, citing forecasts suggesting that annual inflation would stay close to its 3 percent target this year.

The central bank’s total foreign currency reserves rose to $3.717 billion on June 1 from $3.623 billion a month earlier. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; editing by Jane Merriman)