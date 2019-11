TBILISI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Police in Georgia on Monday started detaining protesters demanding an early election, using tear gas and water cannon against them near the country’s parliament building.

The move came a day after 20,000 people rallied in the centre of the Georgian capital Tbilisi to protest against the government and demand an early parliamentary election. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Writing by Alexander Marrow Editing by Andrew Osborn)