Georgia's central bank keeps refinancing rate at 9%

TBILISI, March 18 (Reuters) - Georgia’s central bank left its key refinancing rate unchanged at 9% on Wednesday.

The central bank had been raising rates since September as annual inflation exceeded its 3% target but kept the rate unchanged at 9% at the last meeting in January.

Consumer prices in Georgia rose 0.3% month-on-month in February after rising 0.7% in January. Annual inflation in February stood at 6.4%, up from 2.3% in February 2019 but in line with January this year.

The central bank will hold its next meeting on rates on April 29. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alex Richardson)