UPDATE 1-Georgian central bank cuts key rate to 6.75 pct from 7 pct

TBILISI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Georgia’s central bank cut its refinancing rate to 6.75 percent from 7 percent on Wednesday, citing forecasts suggesting that annual inflation would stay close to its 3 percent target this year.

The rate was unchanged since July last year, when the central bank cut it to 7 percent from 7.25 percent.

“According to current forecasts, annual inflation will be around the target level of 3 percent in the mid-term period,” a bank statement said on Wednesday.

The bank plans to ease interest rates towards a level of 5 to 6 percent over the next two years, central bank Governor Koba Gvenetadze told Reuters last week.

Annual consumer prices rose 1.5 percent in December, down from 1.9 percent the month before and 6.7 percent in December 2017.

Month-by-month prices in Georgia were up 0.5 percent in December after climbing 0.7 percent in November.

The bank is due to hold its next policy meeting on March 13.