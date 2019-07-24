UPDATE 1-Georgia's c.bank holds key refinancing rate at 6.5 pct

(Adds CPI data)

TBILISI, July 24 (Reuters) - Georgia’s central bank said on Wednesday it had kept its refinancing rate unchanged at 6.5%.

The central bank cut the rate to 6.75% in January and to 6.50% in March and kept it unchanged in May and June.

Consumer prices in Georgia declined 1% month-on-month in June after climbing 0.5% in May. Annual inflation in June stood at 4.3%, up from 2.2% in June 2018, but down from 4.7% in the preceding month.

The central bank will hold its next meeting on rates on Sept. 4, 2019.