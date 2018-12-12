UPDATE 1-Georgia's c.bank keeps key refinancing rate unchanged at 7 pct

(Adds details, central bank statement)

TBILISI, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Georgia’s central bank kept its key refinancing rate at 7 percent on Wednesday, citing forecasts suggesting that annual inflation would stay close to its 3 percent target this year.

“Annual inflation declined in the beginning of 2018 ... and, according to current forecasts, annual inflation will be around the target level,” a bank statement said on Wednesday.

Annual consumer prices rose 1.9 percent in November, down from 2.3 percent in October this year and 6.9 percent in November 2017.

In month-on-month terms, prices in Georgia were up 0.7 percent in November after they rose 0.3 percent in October compared with the previous month.

The bank is due to hold its next policy meeting on Jan. 30. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze)