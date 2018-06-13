UPDATE 1-Georgia's c.bank keeps key refinancing rate unchanged at 7.25 pct

(Adds detail, central bank statement)

TBILISI, June 13 (Reuters) - Georgia’s central bank kept its key refinancing rate unchanged at 7.25 percent on Tuesday, citing forecasts suggesting that annual inflation would stay close to its 3 percent target this year.

Annual consumer prices rose 2.5 percent in May.

Consumer prices in Georgia were unchanged in May compared with the previous month after declining by 0.2 percent in April.

“According to current forecasts, annual inflation will be around the target level of 3 percent throughout the year,” the central bank said in a statement.

The bank is due to hold its next policy meeting on July 25. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; editing by Jon Boyle)