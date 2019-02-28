Georgian TBC Bank JSC receives $34 mln loan from EIB

TBILISI, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Georgia’s biggest retail bank TBC Bank Group Plc said on Thursday its corporate subsidiary TBC Bank JSC had received $34 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB).

TBC Bank JSC, which has been in a dispute with the National Bank of Georgia, said the EIB’s five-year loan facility would primarily be used to finance small and medium-size enterprises in Georgia.

“This loan will further contribute to the positive development of the bank and our SME clients in various sectors of the economy, boosting job-creation and long lasting benefits for the country,” CEO Vakhtang Butskhrikidze said.

Last week, TBC Bank JSC said it would end legal action against the central bank, would pay it about 1 million lari ($377,000) and restructure its supervisory board. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; editing by Jane Merriman)