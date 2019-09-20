9th Circuit affirms win for tribe on BLM geothermal lease renewals

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management violated the federal Geothermal Steam Act by extending 27 geothermal leases for 40 years even though only one of them had been proven capable of producing commercial quantities of steam, a federal appeals court held on Thursday.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a win for the Pit River Tribe and several local and regional environmental groups in a long-running dispute over geothermal leasing on federal land in California’s Medicine Lake Highlands.

