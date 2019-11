RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA has agreed to purchase a steel mill in northeastern Brazil from Spain’s Hierros Anon SA for $110.8 million, the firm said in a Wednesday securities filing.

The mill, known as Siderurgica Latino-Americana SA, or SILAT, is located near the city of Fortaleza and has an installed production capacity of 600,000 tonnes per year, the company said.