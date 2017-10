SAO PAULO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Gerdau SA has agreed to sell a Chilean long steel unit to local players Matco Armacero SA and Ingeniería & Inversiones SA for about $154 million, in a move aimed at helping the largest steelmaker in the Americas cut debt and boost profitability.

In a Wednesday securities filing, Gerdau said the unit has installed capacity of 520,000 tonnes and the deal is pending on antitrust approval in Chile. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Diane Craft)