SAO PAULO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA on Wednesday reported a third-quarter net income of 791 million reais ($210.3 million), compared to 145 million reais during the same period last year as net revenues rose on higher international prices in the period.

The results beat a Refinitiv IBES estimate that said Gerdau would have a net profit of 626 million reais this quarter. ($1 = 3.7617 reais) (Reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)