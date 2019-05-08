Market News
May 8, 2019 / 6:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

German industry output unexpectedly increases in March

BERLIN, May 8 (Reuters) - German industrial output rose unexpectedly in March, helped by higher production of consumer and intermediate goods, offering a glimmer of hope for Europe’s biggest economy which is suffering from trade frictions and Brexit uncertainty.

Industrial output increased by 0.5 percent on the month, defying a forecast for a 0.5 percent fall, data released by the Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

February’s reading was revised down to an increase of 0.4 percent from a previously reported 0.7 percent rise. (Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Michelle Martin)

