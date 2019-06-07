RPT-German industry output, exports fall sharply in April

(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)

BERLIN, June 7 (Reuters) - German industrial output fell more than expected in April, bogged down by sharp drops in investment and intermediate goods, data showed, pointing to headwinds from trade frictions and Brexit uncertainty that are hurting growth in Europe’s biggest economy.

Industrial output declined by 1.9% on the month, data from the Statistics Office showed on Friday. That compared with the forecast for a 0.4% fall.

Separate data showed exports dropping by 3.7 percent in April, the biggest drop since August 2015. (Writing by Joseph Nasr Editing by Michelle Martin)